Ps5 เปิดตัววันไหน ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

สำหรับการเปิดเภยคลิปรายงานล่าสุด ที่ทาง sony ออกมาโปรโมท เมื่อเดือน มี.ค. ที่ผ่านมา ได้มีรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมช่วงการวางจำหน่าย

ตามที่คาดการ์ณ กันไว้

วันวางจำหน่าย คือ ตุลาคม-ธันวาคม ปี2020

สามารถเล่นเกมส์ของ Ps4 บน PS 5 ได้

ไวรัสโคโรน่า มีผลต่อวันจำหน่ายหรือไม่ ทางsony ยืนยันว่าจะไม่เลื่อนจากเดิม แม้ไวรัส Covid-19 จะยังไม่หายไป

วันวางจำหน่ายล่าสุด ของเกมส์ดังต่างๆเช่น Ghost of Tsushima เลยคาดว่าจะวางจำหน่ายวันที่ 20 ธันวาคม ปี 2020 นี้อย่างแน่นอน

Sony has officially confirmed that the PS5 will release “in time for Holiday 2020”, so likely some time between October and December 2020. A leak has suggested that the release date will be November 20, 2020 but that’s yet to be confirmed – but it’s in the right window, and it would leave time before Christmas to get those orders in.