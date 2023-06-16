Una red óptica pasiva (PON) es una tecnología de telecomunicaciones de fibra óptica que proporciona a los clientes finales conectividad de red de banda ancha. Su arquitectura utiliza una topología de punto a multipunto, en la que una sola fibra óptica sirve a múltiples puntos finales al dividir el ancho de banda de la fibra entre múltiples puntos de acceso utilizando divisores de fibra óptica sin alimentación (pasivos). La demanda de equipos Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON) aumentará debido a la creciente penetración de los servicios de telecomunicaciones e Internet, así como a la creciente necesidad de ancho de banda. Se prevé que las aplicaciones de uso intensivo de datos, como video a pedido, videoconferencia y Voz sobre Protocolo de Internet (VoIP), aumenten la demanda de desarrollo de equipos de Red Óptica Pasiva Ethernet (EPON).

La lista de empresas –

adtran inc.

Redes ópticas Adva SE

Calix, Inc.

corporación ciena

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Tecnologías de Huawei Co., Ltd.

Corporación Infinera

soluciones motorola, inc.

corporación nokia

Corporación ZTE

La investigación proporciona respuestas a las siguientes preguntas clave:

¿Cuál es la tasa de crecimiento estimada del mercado para el período de pronóstico 2022-2028? ¿Cuál será el tamaño del mercado durante el período estimado? ¿Cuáles son las fuerzas impulsoras clave responsables de dar forma al destino del mercado Red óptica pasiva durante el período de pronóstico?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Passive Optical Network Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Passive Optical Network market segments and regions

Segments-

The application segment in passive optical network market include Fiber to the home (FTTH), other Fiber to the building (FTTX), and Mobile Backhaul. Many implementations still use copper cabling to deliver signals to the premises, but prove to be inefficient and insufficient to efficiently transport data over the highly crowded network in the recent times. Increasing demands for providing consumers with higher bandwidths, and the emergence of internet based applications have multiplied traffics over the network. The communication carriers have been seeking to offer a matured and a robust network convergence that would enable high speed data transfers for the consumers and allow for accessing applications such as live TV streaming, voice, video and other applications simultaneously over the same network. The mobile backhaul segment in the passive optical network market is expected to surge at a prime rate during the forecast period.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Passive Optical Network Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

