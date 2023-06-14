El informe Global Industrial 3D Printing Market de Global Insight Services es la única fuente autorizada de inteligencia en Industrial 3D Printing Market. El informe le proporcionará un análisis del impacto de las últimas interrupciones del mercado, como la guerra Rusia-Ucrania y Covid-19 en el mercado. El informe proporciona un análisis cualitativo del mercado utilizando varios marcos, como el análisis de Porters y PESTLE. El informe incluye datos detallados de segmentación y tamaño del mercado por categorías, tipos de productos, aplicaciones y geografías. El informe también incluye un análisis exhaustivo de los problemas clave, las tendencias y los impulsores, las restricciones y los desafíos, el panorama competitivo, así como los eventos recientes, como las actividades de fusiones y adquisiciones en el mercado.
La tecnología de impresión 3D industrial es un proceso de fabricación aditiva que crea objetos tridimensionales depositando material en capas. La tecnología se ha utilizado durante décadas en aplicaciones de fabricación y creación de prototipos, pero ahora se usa con más frecuencia para piezas de producción de uso final.
Las impresoras 3D industriales suelen ser más rápidas y precisas que las impresoras 3D de consumo y pueden imprimir en una gama más amplia de materiales, incluidos metales, plásticos, cerámicas y compuestos. Algunas impresoras 3D industriales también pueden imprimir varios materiales simultáneamente o incluso crear estructuras complejas con componentes electrónicos integrados.
Descargue una copia de muestra en PDF del informe: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20018/
Jugadores claves. Jugadores principales
- Stratasys
- Sistemas 3D
- Materializar
- EOS
- Aditivo GE
- exuno
- voxeljet
Tendencias e impulsores clave
The major drivers for the market include the need for on-demand manufacturing, shorter product life cycles, and customization of products.
The key trends in industrial 3D printing technology are:
- Increased accuracy and detail
- Increased speed
- Increased ability to print in multiple colors
- Increased ability to print on a variety of materials
- Decreased costs
Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20018/
Market Segments
By Offering
- Printers
- Materials
- Software
- Services
By Process
- Binder Jetting
- Direct Energy Deposition
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
By Technology
- Sterorlithography
- Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
- Polyjet Printing
- Inkjet Printing
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
- Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
- Others
By Application
- Prototyping
- Manufacturing
- High Voltage
By End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Printed Electronics
- Foundry & Forging
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Others
For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS20018
With Global Insight Services, you receive:
- 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
- In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
- Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
- Excel data pack included with all report purchases
- Robust and transparent research methodology
Nuevo informe publicado por Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/
Acerca de los servicios de información global:
Global Insight Services (GIS) es una empresa líder en investigación de mercado multisectorial con sede en Delaware, EE. UU. Estamos comprometidos a proporcionar a nuestros clientes datos, análisis y herramientas de la más alta calidad para satisfacer todas sus necesidades de investigación de mercado. Con GIS, puede estar seguro de la calidad de los entregables, robustos & metodología de investigación transparente y un servicio superior.
Contáctenos:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
Correo electrónico: [email protected]
Teléfono: +1-833-761-1700