El informe Global Industrial 3D Printing Market de Global Insight Services es la única fuente autorizada de inteligencia en Industrial 3D Printing Market. El informe le proporcionará un análisis del impacto de las últimas interrupciones del mercado, como la guerra Rusia-Ucrania y Covid-19 en el mercado. El informe proporciona un análisis cualitativo del mercado utilizando varios marcos, como el análisis de Porters y PESTLE. El informe incluye datos detallados de segmentación y tamaño del mercado por categorías, tipos de productos, aplicaciones y geografías. El informe también incluye un análisis exhaustivo de los problemas clave, las tendencias y los impulsores, las restricciones y los desafíos, el panorama competitivo, así como los eventos recientes, como las actividades de fusiones y adquisiciones en el mercado.

La tecnología de impresión 3D industrial es un proceso de fabricación aditiva que crea objetos tridimensionales depositando material en capas. La tecnología se ha utilizado durante décadas en aplicaciones de fabricación y creación de prototipos, pero ahora se usa con más frecuencia para piezas de producción de uso final.

Las impresoras 3D industriales suelen ser más rápidas y precisas que las impresoras 3D de consumo y pueden imprimir en una gama más amplia de materiales, incluidos metales, plásticos, cerámicas y compuestos. Algunas impresoras 3D industriales también pueden imprimir varios materiales simultáneamente o incluso crear estructuras complejas con componentes electrónicos integrados.

Jugadores claves. Jugadores principales

Stratasys

Sistemas 3D

Materializar

EOS

Aditivo GE

exuno

voxeljet

Tendencias e impulsores clave

The major drivers for the market include the need for on-demand manufacturing, shorter product life cycles, and customization of products.

The key trends in industrial 3D printing technology are:

Increased accuracy and detail

Increased speed

Increased ability to print in multiple colors

Increased ability to print on a variety of materials

Decreased costs

Market Segments

By Offering

Printers

Materials

Software

Services

By Process

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

By Technology

Sterorlithography

Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Polyjet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others

By Application

Prototyping

Manufacturing

High Voltage

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Printed Electronics

Foundry & Forging

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Others

