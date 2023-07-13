Se ha publicado un nuevo informe de estudio de mercado de The Insight Partners sobre el mercado de tecnología de telesalud con información confiable y pronósticos precisos para una mejor comprensión de los escenarios de mercado actuales y futuros. El informe ofrece un análisis en profundidad del mercado global, que incluye información cualitativa y cuantitativa, datos históricos y proyecciones estimadas sobre el tamaño y la participación del mercado en el período de pronóstico.

Telehealth conecta a los pacientes con los servicios de atención médica esenciales a través de monitoreo remoto, videoconferencias, consultas electrónicas y comunicaciones inalámbricas. Telesalud (e-salud) apoya la prestación y asistencia de servicios de salud y relacionados con la salud, lo que implica atención médica, educación del paciente, servicios de información de salud y autocuidado a través de telecomunicaciones y tecnologías de comunicación digital. La telesalud tiene como objetivo hacer que la atención médica sea accesible al brindar acceso clínico a las personas que residen en áreas remotas o aisladas. La telesalud requiere el uso de hardware, software, conectividad, obtención, almacenamiento y recuperación de visualización de datos. Simultáneamente, los proveedores de atención médica deben estar capacitados, con personalizaciones, autosuficientes y seguir todas las regulaciones para estar preparados para el futuro.

Los factores clave del mercado para Tecnología de telesalud incluyen el aumento de la población geriátrica en todo el mundo junto con un aumento significativo de la población con discapacidades físicas. Además, también se espera que el aumento del gasto en atención médica en los países desarrollados impulse el crecimiento del mercado. Considerando que, se espera que una menor conciencia de la tecnología de telesalud en las naciones de bajos ingresos restrinja el crecimiento del mercado durante el período de pronóstico.

Los jugadores emergentes en el mercado Tecnología de telesalud incluyen:

Royal Philips NV

Medtronic

EMPRESA ELÉCTRICA GENERAL

Corporación Cerner

Siemens

Cisco Systems, Inc.

teladoc salud inc.

pozo americano

AMC Salud

MDLIVE Inc.

La creciente demanda de servicios de atención médica para el cáncer, la diabetes y otras enfermedades; y la escasez de médicos estimulará la demanda del mercado de tecnología de telesalud. Sin embargo, las preocupaciones de privacidad y seguridad y las estrictas normas gubernamentales para los servicios de telesalud son los principales factores que pueden restringir el crecimiento del mercado en el período previsto. Además, la necesidad de expandir el acceso a la atención médica, los avances en las telecomunicaciones y el apoyo del gobierno y la concientización impulsarán el crecimiento del mercado en el período previsto.

Debido a la pandemia, hemos incluido una sección especial sobre el impacto de COVID 19 en el mercado de tecnología de telesalud que mencionaría cómo el Covid-19 está afectando la industria de tecnología de telesalud, las tendencias del mercado y las oportunidades potenciales en el panorama de COVID-19, Covid -19 Impacto en regiones clave y propuesta de jugadores de tecnología de telesalud para luchar contra el impacto de Covid-19.

The global telehealth technology market is segmented on the component, mode of delivery, modality, application, and end-users. Based on component, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into services, hardware and software. Based on mode of delivery, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into web/app-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. Based on modality, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into store-and-forward (asynchronous), real-time (synchronous), and remote patient monitoring. Based on application, the global telehealth technology market is segmented into teleradiology, tele-consultation, tele-ICU, tele-stroke, tele-psychiatry, tele-dermatology, and others. Based on the end-users, the telehealth technology market is segmented providers, payers, patients, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting telehealth technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the telehealth technology market in these regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period to 2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Telehealth Technology market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Telehealth Technology market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Telehealth Technology market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Telehealth Technology market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

