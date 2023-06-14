An airport information system (AIS) is a system used by airports to track and manage information about airport operations, including flight schedules, weather conditions, and runway usage. AIS systems are typically used by airport staff to coordinate airport operations and by airlines to plan flights.

Key Trends

Airport information systems are constantly evolving to meet the needs of an ever-changing aviation landscape. One of the most significant trends in recent years has been the move toward cloud-based solutions. This has been driven by the need for greater flexibility and scalability, as well as the desire to reduce IT infrastructure costs. Other key trends include the use of mobile technologies, the increasing use of data analytics, and the need for greater integration with other airport systems.

Key Drivers

There are many factors that contribute to the need for an airport information system, including the ever-increasing number of flights and passengers, the complexity of airport operations, and the need for real-time information.

The number of flights and passengers has increased dramatically in recent years, due to the growth of the global economy and the rise of budget airlines. This has put a strain on airport resources and made it difficult for airport staff to keep track of all the flights and passengers.

The complexity of airport operations has also increased, as airports have to deal with a growing number of airlines and destinations.

The need for real-time information is also a key driver of airport information systems. In the past, airport staff had to rely on paper records and manually updated flight information boards. However, this is no longer practical, as the number of flights and passengers has grown too large. Airport information systems provide staff with the ability to access real-time flight information, which helps them to make sure that all the flights are running on time and that passengers are where they are supposed to be.

Market Segments

The Airport Information Systems Market is segmented based on airport size, software, function, operation, cost and geography. Airport size included in the market research report are Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D. Furthermore, the software assessed in the market research report are passenger and non-passenger systems. Based on function the market the market is segmented as AOCC and DCS. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

El informe de mercado Sistemas de información aeroportuaria incluye jugadores como Amadeus IT Group SA, SITA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM, Siemens, RESA, Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC, Damarel Systems International Ltd. e Ikusi.

Nuevo informe publicado por Global Insight Services:

