El mercado mundial de máquinas de oxigenación por membrana extracorpórea se valoró en USD 541 millones en 2021 y se prevé que crezca aún más hasta USD 862 millones para 2031, a una CAGR del 4,8 % durante el período de pronóstico.

El informe global de máquinas de oxigenación por membrana extracorpórea de Global Insight Services es la única fuente autorizada de inteligencia sobre el mercado de máquinas de oxigenación por membrana extracorpórea. El informe le proporcionará un análisis del impacto de las últimas interrupciones del mercado, como la guerra Rusia-Ucrania y Covid-19 en el mercado. El informe proporciona un análisis cualitativo del mercado utilizando varios marcos, como el análisis de Porters y PESTLE. El informe incluye datos detallados de segmentación y tamaño del mercado por categorías, tipos de productos, aplicaciones y geografías. El informe también incluye un análisis exhaustivo de los problemas clave, las tendencias y los impulsores, las restricciones y los desafíos, el panorama competitivo, así como los eventos recientes, como las actividades de fusiones y adquisiciones en el mercado.

Para permanecer ‘por delante’ de sus competidores, solicite una muestra: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10285

Jugadores claves. Jugadores principales

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

GRUPO GETINGE

PLC MEDTRONIC

MICROPORTE

CORPORACIÓN DE SISTEMAS CARDIOVASCULARES DE TERUMO

CORPORACIÓN NIPRO

LIVANOVA PLC

EUROSETS SRL

ORIGEN BIOMEDICAL, INC.

Segmentación global del mercado Máquina de oxigenación por membrana extracorpórea

por componente

Zapatillas

Oxigenadores

Controladores

Aguja

Accesorios

Por Modalidad

Veno-Arterial

Veno-Venoso

Arterio-Venosa

Obtenga un informe personalizado según sus requisitos: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10285

Tendencias y conductores del mercado

The increasing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation procedures is boosting the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been a surge in lung transplantation, particularly for the treatment of advanced lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The use of ECMO equipment in lung transplant operations has grown dramatically over time in the treatment of patients with advanced lung disease. Primary Graft Dysfunction (PGD) following lung transplantation is the most typical reason for using ECMO. PGD is a syndrome that develops within the first 72 hours of a lung transplant. Numerous studies have demonstrated promising results in relation to the use of ECMO as a bridging approach as well as therapy for individuals suffering from PGD after transplant thanks to substantial technological advancements. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that ECMO use would increase even more due to the rising prevalence of lung illnesses worldwide.

Buy Now – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10285

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

necesidades. Con GIS, puede estar seguro de la calidad de los entregables, sólidos

y metodología de investigación transparente, y un servicio superior.

Contáctenos:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Carretera Costera, Lewes DE 19958

Correo electrónico: [email protected]

Teléfono: +1-833-761-1700