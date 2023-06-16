The global smart speaker market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The major factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing trend of wireless connectivity and devices, growing demand for smart speaker display, increasing number of smart homes, and rising IoT demand. Various companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple, and Baidu have introduced a wide range of products, which provides different choices to the end-user. The number of smart electronic devices by the major players is keeping users connected to the internet and the network of connected devices in addition to smartphones. The features of these devices include social networking applications, gaming, weather information, e-book readers, music players, digital camera, and GPS navigation.
Besides, the factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include increasing disposable income of people all across the globe, technological advancement, and new product development by major players are further expected to drive the growth of the market. The factor that is restraining the growth of the market includes the concern relates to the connectivity and range of smart speakers.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2022-2030
- Base year- 2023
- Forecast period- 2023-2030
- Segment Covered-
- By Product
- By Technology
- By Application
Regions Covered-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Panorama competitivo: Google Inc., Baidu, Inc., Apple, Inc., Sonos Inc., LG Electronics USA Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., (JBL), entre otros.
Segmento de informe de mercado de altavoces inteligentes
por producto
- Altavoces de habitación individual
- Altavoces para varias habitaciones
Por Tecnología
- Bluetooth
- Wifi
- Otros (DLNA, Airplay, Nera Field Communication (NFC))
por aplicación
- Comercial
- Residencial
- Otros (Automoción)
Un informe completo del mercado de altavoces inteligentes está disponible en:
Segmento de informe de mercado de altavoces inteligentes por región
América del norte
- Estados Unidos
- Canada
Europa
- Reino Unido
- Alemania
- España
- Francia
- Italia
- El resto de Europa
Asia-Pacífico
- India
- Porcelana
- Japón
- Corea del Sur
- Resto de APAC
Resto del mundo
Perfiles de la empresa
- Grupo Alibaba Holding Ltd.
- Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC
- Cómo, Inc.
- Anker Technology (Reino Unido) Ltd,
- Apple Inc.
- Acústica Avalon
- Baidu, Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Creative Technology Ltd.
- Edifier International Ltd.
- Google Inc.,
- Harman International Industries, Inc. (JBL)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG ElectronicsInc.
- Logitech, Inc.
- Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (Panasonic)
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sonos Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Terratec Electronic GmbH
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
