The global smart speaker market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The major factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing trend of wireless connectivity and devices, growing demand for smart speaker display, increasing number of smart homes, and rising IoT demand. Various companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple, and Baidu have introduced a wide range of products, which provides different choices to the end-user. The number of smart electronic devices by the major players is keeping users connected to the internet and the network of connected devices in addition to smartphones. The features of these devices include social networking applications, gaming, weather information, e-book readers, music players, digital camera, and GPS navigation.

Besides, the factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include increasing disposable income of people all across the globe, technological advancement, and new product development by major players are further expected to drive the growth of the market. The factor that is restraining the growth of the market includes the concern relates to the connectivity and range of smart speakers.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2022-2030

Base year- 2023

Forecast period- 2023-2030

Segment Covered-

By Product

By Technology

By Application

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Panorama competitivo: Google Inc., Baidu, Inc., Apple, Inc., Sonos Inc., LG Electronics USA Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., (JBL), entre otros.

Segmento de informe de mercado de altavoces inteligentes

por producto

Altavoces de habitación individual

Altavoces para varias habitaciones

Por Tecnología

Bluetooth

Wifi

Otros (DLNA, Airplay, Nera Field Communication (NFC))

por aplicación

Comercial

Residencial

Otros (Automoción)

Segmento de informe de mercado de altavoces inteligentes por región

América del norte

Estados Unidos

Canada

Europa

Reino Unido

Alemania

España

Francia

Italia

El resto de Europa

Asia-Pacífico

India

Porcelana

Japón

Corea del Sur

Resto de APAC

Resto del mundo

Perfiles de la empresa

Grupo Alibaba Holding Ltd.

Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC

Cómo, Inc.

Anker Technology (Reino Unido) Ltd,

Apple Inc.

Acústica Avalon

Baidu, Inc.

Bose Corp.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Edifier International Ltd.

Google Inc.,

Harman International Industries, Inc. (JBL)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG ElectronicsInc.

Logitech, Inc.

Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (Panasonic)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sonos Inc.

Sony Corp.

Terratec Electronic GmbH

